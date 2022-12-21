Serum (SRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.09 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $51.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

