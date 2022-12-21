Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Declines By 9.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Aimia Price Performance
AIMFF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Aimia has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
