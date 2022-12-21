Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Drops By 9.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 19,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,743,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bird Global by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 281,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Price Performance

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 149.83%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

