Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

