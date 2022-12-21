SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $144.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $246.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

