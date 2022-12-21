Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CAO Buys $54,000.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CAO Jose Torres purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skillsoft Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

About Skillsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

