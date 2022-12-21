Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Down 3.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. 9,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.