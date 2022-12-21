SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Down 3.1%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 1,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

