Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Increased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SNOW traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.84. 74,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

