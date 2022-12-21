Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

