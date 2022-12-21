Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
SONN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
