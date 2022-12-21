SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,592. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

