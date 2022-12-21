SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.73. 48,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

