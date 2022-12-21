SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,992. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

