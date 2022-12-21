Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 858,039 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

