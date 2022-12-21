Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,207. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

