Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 228,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

