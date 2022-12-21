Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $232,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 151,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 1,253,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

