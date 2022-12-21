Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,473 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 2,873,379 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

