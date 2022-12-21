Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

