Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading 25% Higher

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sportech Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Sportech

(Get Rating)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.