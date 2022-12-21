Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) were up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sportech Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

