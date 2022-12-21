St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
JOE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 395,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,870. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
