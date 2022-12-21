St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

St. Joe Trading Up 2.8 %

JOE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 395,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,870. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in St. Joe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in St. Joe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.