Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Status has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $2.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,091,388 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,091,388.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02057189 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,499,132.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.