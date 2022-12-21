Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $81.62 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Status has a total market cap of $81.62 million and $2.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,091,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,091,388.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02057189 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,499,132.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

