Status (SNT) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Status has a total market cap of $82.80 million and $2.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,091,388.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02057189 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,499,132.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.