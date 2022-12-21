StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $6.79 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

