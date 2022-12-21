StockNews.com Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Buy

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPB. Barclays downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TPB remained flat at $19.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 210,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,561. The stock has a market cap of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

