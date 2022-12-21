StormX Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. StormX has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.02 or 0.05061489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00496401 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.84 or 0.29411987 BTC.
StormX Token Profile
StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.
StormX Token Trading
