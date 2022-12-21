Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires Shares of 11,203 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,934. The firm has a market cap of $578.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
