Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 158 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 211,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,157. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $391.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.