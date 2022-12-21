Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.77. 20,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,674. The stock has a market cap of $387.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

