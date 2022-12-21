StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. 1,173,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

