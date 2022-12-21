Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.16. 23,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 35,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

