Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 106.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 2,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

