Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Stock Price Up 6%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Tarkett Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, stores and shops, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry and life science, and sports and wellness market segments.

