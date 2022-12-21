TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$9.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

BIRDF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.