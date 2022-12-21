TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $195.65 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $195.65 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069803 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052937 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007815 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,934,228 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,144,883 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
