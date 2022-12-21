Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.