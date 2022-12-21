Tether Gold Price Up 0.5% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $492,484.91 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,794.79 or 0.10650063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

