The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

