The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $319.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.99.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

