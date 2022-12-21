The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 1 year low of $186.08 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

