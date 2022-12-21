The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

