The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $120.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. Progressive has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

