The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.67. 28,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

