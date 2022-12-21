The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 27.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 193.6% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.