Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.19 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $164.27 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014972 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01608251 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,633,883.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.