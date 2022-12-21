Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $159.32 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00226834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01608251 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,633,883.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

