Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA) Insider Ian Smith Purchases 5,500 Shares

Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith purchased 5,500 shares of Tialis Essential IT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £3,795 ($4,610.06).

Tialis Essential IT Stock Performance

TIA stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 53,863 shares. Tialis Essential IT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.91).

About Tialis Essential IT

Tialis Essential IT PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

