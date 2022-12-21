Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Down 2.9%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Titan Logix Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Titan Logix

(Get Rating)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.